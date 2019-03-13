Ashfaq, who witnessed the killing of his two brothers during the riots was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's near Khatoli city. The next hearing of the case was scheduled on March 25. Ashfaq's brothers Nawab and Shahid were killed in a neighbouring village during the violence that swept in Muzaffarnagar in September 2013..

Ahead of hearing in Muzaffarnagar riots 2013 case, the main witness was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday, police reported. As per reports, Ashfaq, who witnessed the killing of his two brothers during the riots was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s near Khatoli city. The next hearing of the case was scheduled on March 25. Meanwhile, the police are examining the CCTV footage to nab the assailants. The victim has been killed after he was getting milk from the market.

Police had said that the incident happened near Agarwal Dairy in Khatauli where the victim had come to deliver milk. they also said that the place is just a few kilometres from his home.

Ashfaq’s brothers Nawab and Shahid were killed in a neighbouring village during the violence that swept in Muzaffarnagar in September 2013. While an FIR was filed at the Mansurpur police station against unknown persons, on February 25 this year.

Having lost two sons during Muzaffarnagar riots and third son, main witness in murder of his brothers, gunned down by unidentified assailants on Monday, days ahead of hearing, 65-year-old Akhtar ruefully claimed," For me, riots are still on." pic.twitter.com/MnhvAVAAS5 — Piyush Rai | ‏‎پیوش رائے (@Benarasiyaa) March 13, 2019

Ashfaq, who was the last witness in the case had earlier confirmed the names of six accused in connection with the murder of his two brothers. For which, the next hearing was scheduled on March 25

In 2013, communal clashes erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining areas. The riots claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced. Hundreds of houses were burnt down.

