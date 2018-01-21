The reports suggested that the Uttar Pradesh government, led by BJP leader Yogi Adityanth, has also sought information on the possibility of withdrawing eight other criminal cases pending in a court against its leaders. The cases were filed against UP Minister Suresh Rana, former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, MP Bhartendu Singh, MLA Umesh Malik and party leader Sadhvi Prachi. Bhartendu Malik has said he had no knowledge of the latter, and that he had not approached the state government for withdrawal of the cases.

If the media reports are to be believed, the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath, is currently considering to withdraw all the criminal cases against a few of the UP BJP leaders involved in the Muzaffarnagar riots that took place in 2013. As per reports, the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government has sent letters to the District Magistrate (DM) of Muzaffarnagar along with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and asked for their views over the decision which is being considered by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. The cases that Yogi Adityanath government aims to withdraw are associated with 2013 deadly Muzaffarnagar riots that had left 63 dead and more than 50,000 homeless.

The decision of withdrawal came in after some of the party leaders booked in the case currently hold post of ministers in the current government. As per reports, the office of the special secretary, Raj Singh, in the department of justice had sent out the letter to the DM and SSP seeking their opinions the decision which is currently being considered by the UP government. In the letter, the UP Government has sought their opinions on withdrawing the 9 criminal cases along with the cases that are pending at a local court in Muzaffarnagar.

According to a report by TOI, the letter has sought information under 13 points. One of the thirteen points suggested in the letter read whether the criminal cases can be withdrawn citing ‘public interest’. Apart from this the UP government also their opinions on whether there will be any merit in withdrawing the case. A few of the BJP leaders booked in the case are former Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Baliyan, Bijnor MP Bhartendra Singh, Thana Bhawan MLA and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sugarcane Development, Sugar Mills, Industrial Development Suresh Rana, Budhana MLA Umesh Malik and Sadhvi Prachi. Talking to TOI, Principal Secretary (home) Arvind Kumar confirmed the presence of the letter. He said, “The matter concerns the justice department. Yes, 13-point information was sought from the DM and SSP of Muzaffarnagar for their recommendation on whether the cases can be withdrawn or not regarding the 2013 riot cases.”

Earlier on December 24, a local court had dismissed non-bailable warrants against Rana, BJP MLA Sangeet Som, and Singh in a riots case. The cases against the BJP leaders were filed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).