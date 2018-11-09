BJP MLA Sangeet Som said that there a lot of cities whose names will be changed and the immediate one that comes to his mind is Muzaffarnagar. He continued saying that people of the city have been demanding to change the name of Muzaffarnagar from decades since it was named after Nawab Muzaffar Ali. Som added that Muzaffarnagar's name should be changed to Laxminagar.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government recently changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was lionised as much as he was criticised for a move that still continues to draw a divided opinion. If BJP MLA Sangeet Som is to be believed, then the name-changing spree will continue in the country and the latest city likely to see its name changed is Muzaffarnagar. The 40-year-old MLA from UP’s Sardhana on Friday strongly suggested that the BJP government is determined to wipe out Mughal-era’s legacy in the country and asserted that a lot of cities will see their names changed in the near future.

While speaking to media, Sangeet Som said that there a lot of cities whose names will be changed and the immediate one that comes to his mind is Muzaffarnagar. He continued saying that people of the city have been demanding to change the name of Muzaffarnagar from decades since it was named after Nawab Muzaffar Ali. Som added that Muzaffarnagar’s name should be changed to Laxminagar.

Mughalon ne yahan ki sanskriti ko mitaane ka kaam kiya hai, khaastaur se Hindutva ko mitaane ka kaam kiya hai. Humlog uss sanskriti ko bachane ke liye kaam kar rahe hain. BJP uspe aage badhegi: Sangeet Som, BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/b4HEOpLaXd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2018

The BJP leader then went on to explain that Mughals tried to erase the Indian culture and they especially targeted the Hindutva. BJP is trying to save that culture in the country and they will continue to do so, added Sangeet Som.

Earlier on Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the state government was looking into the legal aspects of changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati. While in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena reiterated its old demand of renaming Osmanabad and Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

The name-changing frenzy was recently triggered by UP CM Yogi Adityanath who swiftly changed the name of Faizabad to Ayodhya and Allahabad to Prayagraj in October.

