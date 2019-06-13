As many as 43 children have died in Bihar due to AES. (Image for representation only)

Bihar child deaths: The Bihar government has denied that the deaths of 43 children in the state’s Muzaffarpur district are due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), instead, it blames low blood sugar for the deaths of the children, who were all under the age of 10.

Since June 1, 157 cases of AES have been reported in the district and 117 of them were admitted to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. Experts say the government may have erred in attributing the deaths to low blood sugar, the condition called hypoglycemia, which is an AES symptom. Encephalitis is a child killer in the hinterlands of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, as many as 1,256 child deaths were reported in Gorakhpur alone. Called Chamki Bukhar in Bihar, the diseases specifically affects young children from poor households because of sanitation issues.

Bihar: 31 children have died in Muzaffarpur reportedly due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Sunil Shahi, Superintendent SKMCH, Muzaffarpur, says, “From Jan to June 2, 13 patients were admitted, of them 3 died. From June 2 to this day 86 people were admitted,of them 31 died". pic.twitter.com/eiGPweq0WN — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The Centre is said to have taken cognizance of the matter and has deployed a multi-speciality team in the state to monitor the growing number of Encephalitis cases there. This team comprises officials from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Bihar health secretary Sanjay Kumar said the state health department was looking forward to guidelines from the Central team to monitor and control the situation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken stock of the situation and expressed concern over the deaths. Sanjay Kumar said the chief minister told officials to monitor the situation in the 12 affected districts of the state even if the deaths have been witnessed in Muzaffarpur alone.

