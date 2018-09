Former Muzaffarpur mayor Samir Kumar and his driver were shot dead by a group unidentified assailants near Banaras Bank Chowk in Bihar. The incident took place around 7:00pm on Sunday evening. The Police said they have recovered 6 cartridges from the spot.

Former Muzaffarpur mayor Samir Kumar and his driver were shot dead by a group unidentified assailants near Banaras Bank Chowk in Bihar. The incident took place around 7:00pm on Sunday evening. The Police said they have recovered 6 cartridges from the spot. It seems that 17-18 rounds were fired at the deceased, said a senior police official.

