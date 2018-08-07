The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bihar government over the rape incidents in the state saying that women are being raped left, right and centre. Meanwhile, police found 1 of the 11 women who went missing from another shelter home of Brajesh Thakur in Muzaffarpur.

Supreme Court came down heavily on the Bihar government over the rape incidents in the state saying that women are being raped left, right and centre. Referring to the National Crime records bureau (NCRB) data, a bench comprising Justices M B Lokur, Deepak Gupta and K M Joseph said that a woman is raped every 6 hours in the country.

Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case and had issued notices to the state government and Union Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The Supreme Court also pulled up the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government asking who was giving the money to the shelter home where girls were being raped and sexually abused.

On being asked if the girls have been provided with any monetary aid, Advocate Aparna Bhat, who was appointed as an amicus curiae in the case, told the court that no compensation has been paid to the alleged victims of sexual assaults there.

Meanwhile, police found 1 of the 11 women who went missing from another shelter home of Brajesh Thakur in Muzaffarpur.

The Patna High Court is monitoring the CBI investigation into the abuse and rape of 34 girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. The court has also ordered a speedy trial in the case and gave the CBI 2 weeks time to file a report on the case.

The Court’s remarks have come on the heels of reports of another sexual abuse at a shelter home in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria. A couple who were managers at the shelter home and its superintendent have been arrested and investigations into the case are underway.

