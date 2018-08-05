Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that all the accused involved in Muzaffarpur rapes will be punished. The following development comes to light after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders along with Congress president and NCP chief held a protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

Hitting back at the opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that all the accused involved in Muzaffarpur rapes will be punished. Slamming the protest against the Bihar government by RJD, Congress and NCP, CM Nitish Kumar said that the guilty won’t be spared under his rule. He further added that since the time he took to power, he has never compromised with he justice. CM Kumar added that he is being targetted by the opposition. The following development comes to light after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders along with Congress president and NCP chief held a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded death punishment for prime accused Brajesh Thakur.

Earlier, the alleged accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, Brajesh Thakur’s photograph went viral on social media where he was seen smiling after being booked by the investigating police. Reports suggested that Thakur has strong contacts with several prominent leaders from Bihar government. However, Nitish’s party has denied any links with the accused.

Hum kisiko bakshne wale nahi hain. Aaj tak nahi kiya hai koi samjhauta. Baaki hum hi ko gaali dena hai toh dijiye. Kaise kaise logon se gaali dilwa rahe hain: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/FM93YmsLrP — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2018

The protest by the opposition at Jantar Mantar against the Nitish Kumar’s Government was also joined in by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kanhaiya Kumar and Shela Rashid. Congress president Rahul Gandhi further questioned Nitish Kumar government over his stand and demanded a fair probe in the matter.

Speaking at the protest, Rahul Gandhi said that the opposition has come together for the women of this country. He later said that if Nitish Kumar is ‘ashamed of Muzaffarpur rapes case’ he should take an immediate action.

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav slammed the ruling government and said that rape cases are being reported back to back on daily basis. he added that the government must hang the accused, Brajesh Thakur.

