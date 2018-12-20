The Bihar Police has filed a chargesheet against Manju Verma and Chandrashekhar Verma in the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case. Earlier, on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a voluminous chargesheet in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the 30 inmates were allegedly sexually abused.

In the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case, the police has filed a chargesheet against Manju Verma and Chandrashekhar Verma in the Arms Act case in Begusaria’s Manjhaul Court. The news agency ANI reported, “Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Chargesheet filed against Manju Verma and Chandrashekhar Verma in the Arms Act case by the police, in Begusaria’s Manjhaul Court.”

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a voluminous chargesheet in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the 30 inmates were allegedly sexually abused. The CBI filed the chargesheet in the POCSO court after a long run of investigation for 141 days against the prime accused Brajesh Thakur and 20 others. Along with the chargesheet, the investigating agency also submitted a 3000-page case diary in the court. The CBI has charged all accused under Section 120 B, 376, 34 IPC, 4/6/8/10/12 of the POCSO Act.

