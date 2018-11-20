Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Manju Verma was forced to resign from the post of Bihar's social welfare minister on August 8, 2018, following an uproar over the shelter rape case. According to reports, her husband Chandeshwar Verma was involved in the shelter home rapes case and had close links with the alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur who is the owner of the shelter home where over 34 minor girls were raped.

Former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who was absconding in a case related to the recovery of ammunition from her home during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, surrendered in a Begusarai Court on Tuesday, reports said. The former Bihar minister, who has been evading arrest since Manjhaul sub-divisional court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against her on October 31, was waiting for the Supreme Court’s order on her anticipatory petition. Her husband Chandeshwar had surrendered in court on October 29.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Bihar Police for its failure to arrest former state minister Manju Verma. Expressing its surprise over the issue, the Supreme Court criticised the police for its negligence and callousness. The apex court had posted the Muzaffarpur shelter home case hearing for November 27 and said it was quite shocking that a former cabinet minister could not be traced by the police for over a month. The court also asked the Director General of Police to appear before it and directed the state police to tell it how such an important person was not traceable. The Bihar police attached both movable and immovable assets of former social welfare minister Kumari Manju Verma’s Sripur Arjun Tola house on Sunday.

Manju Verma was forced to resign from the post of Bihar’s social welfare minister on August 8, 2018, following an uproar over the shelter rape case.

According to reports, her husband Chandeshwar Verma was involved in the shelter home rapes case and had close links with the alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur who is the owner of the shelter home where over 34 minor girls were raped. Manju Verma, who is a JD(U) MLA from Cheria-Bariarpur, was caught in the storm after her husband’s name appeared in Muzzaffarpur shelter home rapes case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More