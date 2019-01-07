The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a 73-page charge sheet containing details of the crime at the government-run shelter in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. However, the chargesheet doesn't reveal any names of the officials who knowingly kept mum over the horrors in the shelter home.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a 73-page charge sheet containing details of the crime at the government-run shelter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The CBI in its chargesheet, filed before the special POCSO court of additional district judge RP Tiwari on December 19, reveals that Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, used to force girls to dance on vulgar Bhojpuri songs with revealing clothes. He also forced young girls at his shelter home to have sex with his guests.

A copy of the chargsheet, accessed by NewsX notes CBI saying that those girls who entertained guests were given good food at night and those who refused where given roti and salt as dinner.

CBI investigation revealed that at least 34 girls from the shelter house were sexually abused by Thakur’s guest. In the CBI’s chargesheet, 21 people have been named as accused, including Brajesh Thakur, and 101 as witnesses including the victims.

TIMELINE OF MUZAFFARPUR SHELTER HOME CASE:

In February 2018, Pune’s TISS official team submitted their report on shelter home to Bihar’s Social Welfare department. In its report, TISS had highlighted the issue of sexual assault on minor girls.

In May, in light of the report, a special investigation team was formed to investigate the allegations. However, it was in July that the Women and Child Development ministry sealed the shelter home and rescued 46 minor girls.

Due to the pressure, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar came out and said that he felt ashamed due to the incident, and the matter will be investigated by the CBI.

