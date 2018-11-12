Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Posting the matter for November 27, the apex court said it was quite shocked that a former cabinet minister could not be traced by the police for over a month. The court also asked the Director General of Police to appear before it and directed the police to tell it how such an important person was not traceable.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Bihar Police for its failure to arrest former state minister Manju Verma in a case related to the recovery of ammunition from her home during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Expressing its surprise over the issue, the Supreme Court criticised the Bihar Police for its negligence and callousness. Posting the matter for November 27, the apex court said it was quite shocked that a former cabinet minister could not be traced by the police for over a month. The court asked the Director General of Police to appear before it and directed the police to tell it how such an important person was not traceable.

Justice Madan B Lokur said, “Fantastic! cabinet minister (Manju Verma) on the run, fantastic. How could it happen that cabinet minister is absconding and nobody knows where she is. You realise the seriousness of the issue that cabinet minister is not traceable. It’s too much.”

Manju Verma had resigned from the post of Bihar’s Social Welfare Minister on August 8, 2018, following an uproar over the shelter rape case. Manju was forced to resign after it was reported that the her husband Chandeshwar Verma was involved in the shelter home rapes case and had close links with the alleged mastermind Brajesh Thakur who is the owner of the shelter home where over 34 minor girls were raped. Manju Verma, who is a JD(U) MLA from Cheria-Bariarpur, was caught in the storm after her husband’s name appeared in Muzzaffarpur shelter home rapes case.

The wife of arrested Muzaffarpur district child protection officer Ravi Kumar Raushan, had also claimed that Manju Verma’s husband, Chandeshwar Verma was often seen entering the rooms of the minor girls alone at night. According to the CBI, call records prove that Verma had talked to Brajesh Thakur some 17 times.

Earlier, while commenting on the Muzaffarpur case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also said that a probe will be conducted in the case and if Manju Verma or her husband will be found involved in the case, she will be shown the door.

