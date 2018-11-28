Muzaffarpur shelter home case: The top court on Tuesday gave 24 hours to the state government to ratify its mistake. Terming the state government's attitude "inhuman and shameful", the apex court also warned the Bihar government that it will take necessary action against it if it fails to make changes in the FIR with immediate effect.

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered for transferring investigation against all the 17 shelter homes and their owners in Bihar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The direction from the apex court came a day after it pulled up the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for not filing correct FIR in the sensitive case. The top court on Tuesday gave 24 hours to the state government to ratify its mistake. Terming the state government’s attitude “inhuman and shameful”, the apex court also warned the Bihar government that it will take necessary action against it if it fails to make changes in the FIR with immediate effect.

A 3-judge Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta, directed the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar to provide all the manpower, resources and logistical support to the investigative agency even as counsel for the state government made a last-ditch bid to keep the investigation with the Bihar Police. Earlier, the Supreme Court had sought a response from Bihar government and the CBI over a Patna High Court order that gaged the media from reporting the matter and came down heavily on the state government over the rape incidents in the state saying that women are being raped left, right and centre.

According to an audit report filed by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), over 30 girls were raped at a shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

Former Bihar minister Manju Verma, who was absconding in a case related to the recovery of ammunition from her home during a CBI raid in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, surrendered in a Begusarai Court on November 20, 2018. The former Bihar minister was evading arrest since the Manjhaul sub-divisional court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against her on October 31. She said was waiting for the Supreme Court’s order on her anticipatory petition. Her husband Chandeshwar had surrendered in court on October 29.

