In the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has freezed the bank accounts of accused Brajesh Thakur. As per reports, the CBI is also investigating his property. The Muzaffarpur shelter home case surface a couple of weeks ago when reports surfaced that minor girls were sexually harassed in the shelter home run by the government.

As per the reports, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday freezed the bank accounts of Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case accused Brajesh Thakur. The Central investigation agency is also investigating his property. The Muzaffarpur shelter home case surface a couple of weeks ago when reports surfaced that minor girls were sexually harassed in the shelter home run by the government.

Addressing the issue, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently commented that such shelter homes should not be run by the NGOs, rather they should under the control of the government. He also said that the recently held sit-in protest by the opposition was just an attention seeking attempt on the issue.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1027240454947889152

Previously, a couple of days ago, Bihar witnessed statewide bandh which was called by CPI, Lalu Yadav’s RJD and Congress. During the bandh, several protests were carried out by CPIM, RJD and Congress which affected the normal lives of the people.

Earlier today, Bihar’s Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma has stepped down from her post. She resigned from her post after it was reported that her husband is involved in the shelter home rapes case. As per the reports, Manju Verma’s husband has close relations with the alleged Brajesh Thakur.

The investigating agency has phone call records that prove that Manju Verma had talked to Brajesh Thakur some 17 times since the matter came into light.

(updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More