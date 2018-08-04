Calling Narendra Modi government's campaign Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao just a slogan, the Congress on Saturday demanded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. The Congress further accused the Bihar government of protecting key accused in the case Brajesh Thakur.

The Congress on Saturday demanded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case and called Narendra Modi government’s campaign ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ just a slogan. The Congress further accused the Bihar government of protecting key accused in the case Brajesh Thakur. It comes a day after Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, breaking his silence over the matter, said he is ashamed of the incident. The state chief minister added that no leniency will be shown against the accused, adding that case is being investigated by the CBI under the monitoring of High Court.

The remarks by Congress comes hours after the meeting of Congress Working Committee held in New Delhi. In the press conference, Congress also attacked the government over other issues like Assam NRC draft, Rafale deal and Mehul Choksi’s escape.

Earlier, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a notice to Bihar government and Ministry of Women and Child Development. Meanwhile, opposition parties, particularly the Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have criticised the government over the matter. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a protest against the Bihar government at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today.

Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday tweeted, “In solidarity with our sisters who suffered brutal onslaught on their dignity at # MuzaffarpurShelterHome We shall fight, we Shall win…You May join us today evening at Jantar-Mantar.”

Over 30 girls were raped at the shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, the owner of state-funded NGO, in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. The matter was reported after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) audit report said many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

