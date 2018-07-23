Bihar Police on Monday started digging the grounds at Muzaffarnagar shelter home following the statement of one of the victims that a girl was beaten to death and buried in the premises after a disagreement with staff members. The police have not found anything for now, but the investigation is still underway.

Following the statement of one of the victims that a girl was beaten to death and buried in the premises after the disagreement with staff members, the Bihar Police on Monday started digging the grounds at Muzaffarnagar shelter home where several girls were raped by staff members and government officials for months. SSP, Muzaffarpur, Harpreet Kaur said that over ten people have been arrested so far and soon a chargesheet will be filed against them. She said that not a single victim has mentioned that they were ever taken out of the hostel premises.

She added that the police is working independently and are conducting a thorough investigation. The police said that nothing has been found so far, however, the digging is still underway. Reports said that over 40 girls were raped in the shelter home. From the 21 reports of the medical examination that have been conducted, it was confirmed that 16 of them were sexually assaulted while the reports of the rest of the girls are not out yet.

Muzaffarpur shelter home alleged rape case : Digging starts in shelter home premises after statement of one of the victims that a girl was beaten to death and buried in the premises after disagreement with staff members #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3hEuUbuZO0 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

The state-run shelter home has now been shut and an officer at the district administration has been arrested with a connection to the matter. The matter was highlighted after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted an inspection of several shelter homes running in Bihar. In a report to the state government, it was alleged that the rape of inmates was taking place in the state-run home shelters.

In the wake of the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Nitish Kumar-led state government saying that the Bihar government was aware of the matter since March, still, it did not take any action. it was also reported that many girls were forced for abortion while some were found pregnant during the audit.

