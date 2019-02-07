SC seeks personal appearance of former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao on Feb 12 in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi warned former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao not to play with the order of the Supreme Court of India as the apex court is going to take the case seriously.

SC seeks personal appearance of former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao on Feb 12 in Muzaffarpur shelter home case: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought personal appearance of former interim CBI director M Nageswara Rao and one other official, in charge of Director Prosecution, associated in the transfer of CBI officer AK Sharma probing Muzaffarpur shelter home case on February 12, reports said. The Supreme Court said that Rao has prima facie committed contempt of court by transferring CBI officer AK Sharma, who was probing Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, without taking court’s consent.

After CBI counsel informed that two officials including M Nageswara Rao were involved in transferring Sharma, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi warned Rao not to play with the order of the Supreme Court of India as the apex court is going to take it seriously. CJI Gogoi also wanted to know why the CBI officer probing Muzaffarpur shelter home was transferred. “Was Cabinet committee which transferred him informed of Supreme Court embargo?” he asked.

Nageshwar Rao, who hails from the Mangapet village of Warangal district in Telangana, is the recipient of the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Special Duty Medal and Odisha Governor’s Medal. He is an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of the 1986 batch from the Odisha cadre.

The top court will also ask Bihar Chief Secretary to appear before it. “Get someone here who is conversed to what is happening in the state. You can’t let your officers treat unfortunate children like this. Spare the children, CJI Gogoi said.

On January 7, 2019, the investigative agency had filed a 73-page chargesheet containing details of the crime at the government-run shelter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The CBI in its chargesheet, filed before the special POCSO court of additional district judge RP Tiwari on December 19, had revealed that Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, used to force girls to dance on vulgar Bhojpuri songs with revealing clothes. He also forced young girls at his shelter home to have sex with his guests.

The CBI said that those girls who entertained guests were given good food at night and those who refused where given roti and salt as dinner. However, the chargesheet doesn’t reveal any names of the officials who knowingly kept mum over the horrors in the shelter home.

CBI investigation also revealed that at least 34 girls from the shelter house were sexually abused by Thakur’s guest. In the CBI’s chargesheet, 21 people have been named as accused, including Brajesh Thakur, and 101 as witnesses including the victims.

