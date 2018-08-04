The Rashtriya Janaya Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday evening led a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Nitish Kumar's government over Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case. Many opposition leaders, including Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present at the protest.

The Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday evening held a protest at Janata Manar in New Delhi over rapes in Muzaffarpur shelter homes. The protest, led by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, also saw the presence of various opposition leaders including Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. As per various media reports, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury are also expected to join the protest. Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “In solidarity with our sisters who suffered brutal onslaught on their dignity at #MuzaffarpurShelterHome We shall fight, we Shall win…You May join us today evening at Jantar-Mantar.”

Accusing Nitish Kumar’s government of not taking any action, Tejashwi Yadav while talking to news agency ANI said, “Even after the report of Child Commission was out no action was taken. FIR was lodged 2 months after Tata Insititute report came&in that too name of prime accused Brajesh Thakur was missing. Somehow Brajesh has been a close aide of Nitish Ji.”

He also demanded Brajesh Kumar, main accused in the case, to be hanged till death. Slamming the government over rising crimes in the state, particularly against women, he said that cases of gangrape are being reported back to back from various districts of the state.

Over 30 girls were raped at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, which was reported after the audit report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) said that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

Bihar shelter home girls rape protest LIVE updates:

7:50 pm: Amid mounting pressure from the opposition parties, various media reports have said that CBI has decided to investigate Bihar social welfare department in the Muzaffarpur shelter rape case.

7:45 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government, says women are being raped in the country.

7:35 pm: Little girls were raped right under the nose of Nitish govt, says Tejashwi Yadav at Jantar Mantar

7:20 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi joins Tejashwi Yadav’s protest at Jantar Mantar

