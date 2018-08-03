Recently, several videos surfaced online that highlights that how badly the security guards of Bihar social welfare minister Manju Verma were treating the reporters approaching her to get the updates on the matter. On July 27, Manju Verma claimed that she would not only resign but also withdraw from public life if her husband was found guilty in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes.

After the Muzaffarpur shelter home horror took a twisted turn with state social welfare minister Manju Verma’s husband Chandeshwar Verma’s alleged involvement in the case, the minister was seen evading the questions thrown at her in connection with the matter. Moreover, the security personnel of the minister were also seen manhandling and physically assaulting the reporters coming in minister’s way to get her response on the entire issue. Also, all they have reportedly received was a bad treatment and a furious reply from the irked minister.

Recently, several videos surfaced online that highlights that how badly the security guards of Manju Verma were treating the reporters approaching her to get the updates on the matter. On July 27, Manju Verma claimed that she would not only resign but also withdraw from public life if her husband was found guilty in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes. She had also informed that the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

#WATCH Bihar Minister Manju Verma evades question on #Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case. Her husband faces allegations of frequently visiting the the shelter home. pic.twitter.com/jCm7KZvzcl — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, the Opposition had earlier too claimed that the government knew about the sexual assault of the girls that have been going on in the state-run shelter homes. On the other hand, while ending his long-kept silence on the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he is ashamed of Muzaffarpur rape cases. Nitish Kumar further added that the rape incidents are being investigated by the CBI and are also being monitored by the High Court.

At least 32 of the 42 girls living in the state-run shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur were found sexually assaulted. The Supreme Court has taken the suo moto cognisance of the matter following which the investigation has caught pace. Also, a chargesheet has been filed against 10 of the 11 accused and a case was also registered by the CBI against the staff members of the shelter home.

