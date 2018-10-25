Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case: The following remarks by the apex court came while it was pursuing the case report filed by the CBI. Questioning the Bihar government and the CBI, the Supreme Court asked that why was Bihar Minister Manju Verma's husband, Chandra Shekhar Verma, was not arrested over his involvement.

Coming out as a fresh development in Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case, the Supreme Court termed the incidents scary and horrific. The Supreme Court further questioned the inaction by the Nitish Kumar-led government over the case where more than 30 minor girls were raped. During the hearings, the court stated that it will wrong to keep the prime accused, Brajesh Thakur in the jail as he is an influential person. The following remarks by the apex court came while it was pursuing the case report filed by the CBI. Questioning the Bihar government and the CBI, the Supreme Court asked that why was Bihar Minister Manju Verma’s husband, Chandra Shekhar Verma, was not arrested over his involvement in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes case.

While going through the CBI report, the Supreme Court said that the main accused, Brajesh Thakur appears to be influential and is obstructing the ongoing investigation. The court later sought a reply from Brajesh Thakur asking him that why he should not be shifted out of Bihar jail to a jail in any other state. The apex court further said that the CBI team which is investigating the case should not be changed. The Supreme Court also questioned CBI over the delay in tracking down the whereabouts of ex-minister Manju Verma’s husband Chandrashekhar Verma.

Earlier, the investigating agency, CBI had reportedly carried out several searches in two separate locations in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur in connection to the rapes case. As per reports, the sexual harassment of at least 34 minor girls took place in a state-funded shelter home. Bihar minister Manju Verma stepped down from the p[ost after several media reports alleged that her husband had close links with prime accused Brajesh Thakur. The reports added that her husband used to visit the shelter home on regular basis.

