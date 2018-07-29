The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against 10 of the 11 arrested officers and employees of Muzaffarpur shelter home, reported NDTV on Sunday, July 29. Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government was aware of the matter since March, still, it did not take any action

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against 10 of the 11 arrested officers and employees of Muzaffarpur shelter home, reported NDTV on Sunday, July 29. The investigation picked up the pace following the several attacks made by the Opposition at the ruling state government. On July 26, the state government decided to hand over the investigation into the alleged sexual assault at the state-run shelter home in Bihar to the CBI. The CBI has also begun its investigation into the matter and filed cases against those who have an alleged involvement into the matter.

The CBI released a statement today which reads that employees and officials at the Muzaffarpur girl’s shelter home used to exploit the girl children residing at the said children’s home. The CBI alleged that the girls in the shelter home had been assaulted mentally, physically and sexually. The medical examination of the 42 girls living in the government shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, revealed that at least 34 of them were raped for months.

The matter was highlighted after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted an inspection of several shelter homes running in Bihar. In a report to the state government, it was alleged that the rape of inmates was taking place in the state-run home shelters. In the wake of the incident, all the non-government shelter homes running in the state has been blacklisted and the girls living in them were shifted to homes in neighbouring states.

Earlier on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack at the ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) government in Bihar. He said that the ruling government in the state is no less than the ‘Ravana Raj’. Earlier, he had also claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government was aware of the matter since March, still, it did not take any action

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More