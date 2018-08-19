Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes on Saturday informed the local court that he strongly fear a threat to his life in the jail. Currently, Brajesh has been sent to the Muzaffarpur jail where he is sharing his cell with Maoist rebels.

Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes on Saturday informed the local court that he strongly fear a threat to his life in the jail. Thakur and nine others who were accused in the Bihar shelter home horror were produced before the court of ADJ-I cum special POCSO Act judge Rakesh Pati Tiwari via video conference. During the hearing, he urged the court to shift him anywhere as anything can happen to him in the jail. Currently, Brajesh has been sent to the Muzaffarpur jail where he is sharing his cell with Maoist rebels.

Meanwhile, the court has denied interjecting into the matter saying it would be better if the jail handles the matter. Earlier this week, Brajesh was shifted to the prisoners ward from the hospital ward, reports said. In July, around 48 girls were examined and it was found that 34 of them were sexually assaulted. The NGO which used to ran the shelter home where the horrendous incident took place was headed by Brajesh Thakur.

The matter came to light after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) conducted an inspection of several shelter homes running in Bihar. The case was later handed over to the CBI and a charge sheet was filed against 10 of the 11 staff members.

During the investigation, it was found that the girls as young as seven were scalded, drugged, raped and forced to work in the shelter homes. Following the incident, the ruling government faced the wrath of Opposition and the local people. Several protests were also called by the CPIM, RJD and Congress. Besides this, a statewide protest was also carried by in a bid to highlight the incident.

