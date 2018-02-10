After the video went viral, the Kerala police officers were soon pressed into action which later resulted in the arrest of four people involved in issuing life threats. The video was shared by a 16-year-old girl, stating that her father was being constantly threatened by CPI(M) workers since he joined BJP in the state. The girl stated that earlier when his father was not a member of any political party, he never received any threats. It is after he joined BJP the local CPI(M) workers started troubling him, she added.

The power tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Kerala ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) seem to have gone a step forward after a video by a girl alleging that her father was constantly being threatened by the CPI(M) workers after he joined BJP, went viral on social media. After the video went viral, the Kerala police officers were soon pressed into action which later resulted in the arrest of four people. The video was shared by a 16-year-old girl, stating that her father was being constantly threatened by CPI(M) workers since he joined BJP in the state.

The video was shared by the daughter of CK Sukumaran, who had recently become a part of BJP, is a Class 11 student. The girl and the father hail from Kinannur Karinthalam panchayat in northernmost district of Kerala. In the video, the girl alleged that her father was being threatened by local Marxist party workers. The girl stated that earlier when his father was not a member of any political party, he never received any threats. It is after he joined BJP the local CPI(M) workers started troubling him, she added. In the viral video, the 16-year-old daughter said, “It is very painful that just because he joined the BJP, they are threatening him”.

In the video, the girl claimed that it was in her presence that a group of CPI(M) workers threatened him saying he would be killed. As per reports, the following incident took place when the father had accompanied the daughter to home from school. Commenting on the matter, the investigating police officer said that Sukumaran has filed a police complaint and based on which a case had been registered against four persons. In the video, the girl alleged that the accused said, “They told him we will kill him. We will not allow him to live. We are not scared of anyone.”