Sanjay Jha tweeted this morning that his loyalty is to the Congress ideology. This tweet comes hours after he was suspended from the Congress for anti-party activities and violation of discipline.

He has also changed his Twitter bio to Sacked & Suspended. His big blunder: Fought for internal democracy, suggested changes to revive Congress, challenged Rip Van Winkle leadership.

Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and violation of discipline said the chief of the party’s state unit, Balasaheb Thorat.

Mr. Jha reacted to the suspension by saying that nothing surprises him. At least Congress could have approached him.

We are showing highly bigoted culture, he said, adding, He has always maintained that until we get our internal democracy right we will face a struggle in becoming a serious political competitor to the BJP.

Mr. Jha, on Tuesday, had criticized the party in a series of tweets over the political crisis in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot’s government is pushed to the edge by Sachin Pilot’s open rebellion.

Sachin Pilot’s revolt comes months after the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh fall because of experienced politician Jyotiraditya Scindia’s shift to the BJP.

