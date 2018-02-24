A mysterious metal device has been discovered at a village in Arunachal Pradesh. The metal device has been found at a place which is just 100 kilometres from the China border. After the device was discovered, it was found that it was a box-shaped device with stuff written with Mandarin text on it.

A mysterious metal device has been discovered at a village in Arunachal Pradesh. The metal device has been found at a place which is just 100 kilometres from the China border. After the device was discovered, it was found that it was a box-shaped device with stuff written with Mandarin text on it. According to locals, the device has been found at a distance of 140 km from state capital Itanagar. Initial reports suggest that it could be a Chinese Surveillance or a high-altitude weather observation device.

Following this development, the Arunachal Pradesh government said that the matter about the mysterious device has been informed to centre and all the concerned authorities are probing the case. Meanwhile, the mysterious metal instrument has been sent to forensic experts for a proper investigation. While the actual function of the device is still yet to be discovered, the probing agencies are furthering with their investigation.

While the investigation in the case is on, its hard to say at the moment whether it’s a snooping device or some other instrument. In the recent past, India China relation went to a bitter route over the Doklam issue. The stand-off between Indian-China forces continued for a couple of months. However, the issue had become the concern of the government which was resolved by the utmost sincerity and diplomatically by both the nations.

