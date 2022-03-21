In the recently concluded Manipur assembly elections, BJP swept to victory by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats out of the total 60 seats.

After a resounding victory in the recently-concluded Manipur assembly elections, N Biren Singh took oath today as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second term in Imphal. Earlier on Sunday, Singh was unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party of the BJP in a meeting, which was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju as party’s central observers.

Before being elected, N Biren Singh had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Soon after the legislative assembly zeroed down on N Biren Singh as Manipur CM, congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media.

Congratulating Singh, Kiren Rijiju tweeted that Manipur will witness more progress as per the vision of Hon’ble PM and the aspirations of the people of Manipur. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had also congratulated the leader and said that his consecutive term as Chief minister of Manipur will witness a new era of development under PM Modi.

Congratulations to @NBirenSingh Ji on being elected as the leader of @BJP4Manipur Legislature Party.



Manipur will witness more progress as per the vision of hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and the aspirations of the people of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/BvMu9ceLWq — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 20, 2022

Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh ji for being unanimously elected as the leader of @BJP4Manipur Legislature Party. I hope that your consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Manipur will witness a new era of development under the guidance of PM Shri @narendramodi ji. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) March 20, 2022

In the recently concluded Manipur assembly elections, BJP swept to victory by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats out of the total 60 seats. Others, including Congress, NPP, NPF, KPA and Independents bagged five, seven , five, two and three seats respectively. It is the first time that BJP has won an absolute majority in Manipur. Earlier, the BJP had formed government in Manipur with the support of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the National People’s Party (NPP).