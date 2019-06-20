BJP gets shot in the arm, 4 TDP MPs, including 2 very close to Chandrababu Naidu, join saffron party: BJP gets shot in the arm, 4 TDP MPs, including 2 very close to Chandrababu Naidu, join saffron party: Three TDP MPs have joined the BJP in presence of BJP working president JP Nadda. These include YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh and TG Venkatesh. Another MP GM Rao would formally join the party later. The development is seen as a big jolt for N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

BJP gets shot in the arm, 4 TDP MPs, including 2 very close to Chandrababu Naidu, join saffron party: The BJP on Thursday got a shot in the arm which strengthened its position in the Rajya Sabha as four Telugu Desam Party parliamentarians joined the saffron party. The development comes when TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is abroad with his family spending vacations. Earlier in a day, three MPs made it clear that they would switch over to the ruling party while another one followed the suit.

Naidu-led party MPs CM Ramesh, YS Chowdary and TG Venkatesh met Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and apprised him about their decision. Ramesh and Chowdary and Ramesh were senior most leaders of the TDP and very close to the former chief minister. Currently, the TDP has six MPs in the 245-member upper house of the Parliament. Now, its position will reduce from six to two.

All 4 #TDP MPs submit resolution to @MVenkaiahNaidu informing about their will to get merged with @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/t0S8jcBKIu — Aditi A (@AditiAnarayanan) June 20, 2019

The defected MPs submitted a resolution to the Vice-President and requested him to treat them as the part of the BJP. In a resolution, Naidu’s close aides stated that they were inspired and encouraged by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his developmental works in the interest of the nation. Reports suggest that these MPs also met BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

TDP MPs of Rajya Sabha- YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, join BJP in presence of BJP Working President JP Nadda. TDP Rajya Sabha MP GM Rao to formally join later as he is unwell. pic.twitter.com/IU6ximVYtd — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

The speculations are rife that many TDP leaders held a meeting in Kakinada and discussed their future course of action. If reports are to be believed, these leaders are mulling to quit the party and may join the saffron camp. Earlier, the BJP leaders had claimed that several rival politicians from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were ready to join them.

In Andhra Pradesh, Naidu was dethroned by the YSRCP in the recently held state elections. The party got only 23 seats out of the 151 Assembly segments. It also managed to secure only three Lok Sabha seats in the state out of 25. After the thumping victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, several opposition leaders including Trinamool Congress MLAs cross over to the saffron camp.

