N Ram defends report published by The Hindu Group on Rafale deal: Reacting on the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) dissent note on Rafale fighter jet negotiations, N Ram, Chairman of The Hindu Group on Friday said the story published by the group is complete in itself because they haven’t dealt with then defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s role in this and that needs investigation. N Ram’s reaction came minutes after Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi the report published by The Hindu is motivated and Rahul Gandhi is trying to flog a dead horse.

N Ram said he doesn’t need any certificate from Nirmala Sitharaman and the BJP leaders are in big trouble and they are trying to cover up. He advised Sitharaman not to take upon herself the burden of justifying the indefensible since she was not involved in the transaction.

Sitharaman termed the report incomplete because the newspaper published a defence ministry noting dated November 24, 2015, but didn’t publish the then defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s reply. Sitharaman attacked The Hindu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday after the Gandhi scion claimed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre carried out parallel talks with the French government through the Ministry of Defence and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the Rafale deal.

Quoting The Hindu report that was published on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government lied in the Supreme Court. According to the government’s submission to the apex court in October 2018, the negotiations over the Rafale deal were conducted by a seven-member team headed by the Deputy Chief of Air Staff but there was no mention of the role played by the PMO in these negotiations.

N Ram said Manohar Parrikar’s role has to be separately investigated further, whether he was consulted on it. Apart from that, Ram clarified that he has been in touch, but he is not taking any stand on the issue.

The Chairman of The Hindu Group also said that Manohar Parrikar didn’t say they were monitoring the deal, but it appears that PMO and French Press office were monitoring. Ram opined that this isn’t monitoring, but parallel negotiations conducted behind the back of Indian negotiating team.

However, former Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar on Friday said the Ministry of Defence had not objected to pricing part in Rafale deal.

