Naagin 4 spoiler alert 5 March 2020: Brinda suspects Vishakha for trying to create differences between Dev and her. Brinda is also surrounded by goons , who as per Dev's mother's order try to kill her.

In the upcoming show of Colors’ supernatural show, Naagin4, where dev’s mother is trying her best to kill Brinda by seeking help from goons in the factory. Brinda, in order to save her life grom goons, will take her icchadhari avatar leaving goons shocked. Vishakha also joins the fight to safeguard Brinda but in the end she is left injured. Vishkha’s life is in danger as she got serious injuries while fighting with the goons in the factory.

Dev after witnessing Vishakha’s worst condition run towards her and bring her to the hospital by carrying her in his arms. Seeing Dev’s concern towards Vishakha drives Brinda mad, who therefore feels Vishakha is the one who is drifting apart Dev and Brinda. Brinda now doubts Vishkha and suspects Vishakha that she is planning to separate her and Dev. Brinda’s mind is now tossing around Vishkha whom she thinks it is Vishakha’s plan to make Dev realize that Vishakha is far better than Brinda.

With all such thoughts, Brinda is not able to think anything positive about Brinda and tries to keep an eye on Vishkaha’s activities. According to Brinda, Vishkha is trying to get closer to Dev and make him feel the same as what she feels about Dev. Brinda is shown jealous of Vishakha, who now tries to keep Vishakha and Dev away from each other.

The next episodes will, therefore, become more interesting to watch the Parikh family gets aware of Vishakha’s reality or Brinda will expose Vishakha’s truth in front of the Parikh family. Questions are arising that will Vishkha be successful in keeping Dev apart from Brinda by getting closer to him.

