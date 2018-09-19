NABARD Development Assistant admit card 2018: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the prelims examination for the recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade A). The examination is scheduled to be held on September 29. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

NABARD Development Assistant admit card 2018: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the prelims examination for the recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade A). The examination is scheduled to be held on September 29. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. The NABARD had invited applications for the 62 vacancies for the post of Development Assistant.

For Assistant Manager post, the candidates will be selected on the basis on an interview which will be of maximum 100 marks and the selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600 per month.

For Development Assistant post, the selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and the main examination and the selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,650 to Rs 34,990 per month.

Steps to download NABARD Development Assistant Prelims admit card:

Visit the official website, nabard.org

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

In the new window, enter the required details, registration number, roll number

Admit Card will be appeared on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

