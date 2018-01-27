In a fierce encounter undertaken by the Punjab police, the state's most wanted gangster and Nabha jailbreak mastermind Vicky Gounder, his aide Prema Lahoria were killed by the security forces. The encounter took place in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district near Punjab-Rajasthan border. Lauding state police efforts, Punjab Chief Minister congratulated Punjab police for killing most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and his aide Prema Lahoria.

In a breakthrough for the Punjab police department, the state’s most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder was killed in an encounter that took place in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district near Punjab-Rajasthan border. The encounter by the Punjab police took place on Friday where Nabha jailbreak mastermind Vicky Gounder and one of the aides Prema Lahoria (also involved in the jailbreak incident) were neutralised. The gangsters were intercepted near Hindu Mal Kot according to a tip-off received by the Punjab police.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while lauding state police efforts to neutralise the criminals in a tweet said, “Congratulations to Punjab police for killing most wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and his aide Prema Lahoria. Excellent work by DGP Suresh Arora, DG Intelligence Dinkar Gupta and OCCU team, including AIG Gurmeet Singh and Inspector Vikram Brar. Proud of you boys. (sic)” Speaking about the encounter, a Rajasthan police officer said that when the police tried to nab the gangster Vicky Gounder, they started firing on the cops following a fierce encounter took place where the gangster himself and his aide Prema Lahoria were killed.

However, in the encounter, two police officers had also got injured. While Vicky Gounder was the most wanted gangster of the Punjab police, his aide Prema Lahoria was accused of escaping from the high-security jail in Punjab’s Nabha district. The Nabha jailbreak incident had occurred in 2016. Further speaking about the gangster, a Rajasthan cop said, “He had been involved in gang wars in Punjab. We were investigating his role in a loot case in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh.”