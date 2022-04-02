Deuba was visiting the BJP headquarters on Nadda's invitation. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on the need to strengthen ties between the BJP and the Nepali Congress party.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Friday during the former’s India visit on Friday. Deuba was visiting the BJP headquarters on Nadda’s invitation. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed on the need to strengthen ties between the BJP and the Nepali Congress party, informed the in-charge of the BJP’s overseas cell Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale through his tweet. Chauthaiwale tweeted, “Visit of Nepali PM Shri @SherBDeuba ji to the BJP Head Office yesterday and his meeting with BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji is an imp milestone in establishing process of regular dialog between BJP and Nepali Congress and also in strengthening relations between India and Nepal.”

The two leaders discussed exchange programs involving youth exchange as well as women delegation exchange and said that they will take forward ‘party-to-party’ dialogues between the BJP and the Nepali Congress. Regarding the exchange of party delegations, Chauthaiwale revealed that one Nepali Congress delegation had already arrived about 2-3 months ago at the invitation of the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion of the rare visit of a foreign Premier’s visit to the BJP headquarters, Chauthaiwale stated, “I think the 3-day visit of PM Deuba starts a new chapter between India-Nepal relations. Today’s meeting is an important link in that chapter and we will see the long-term results of this meeting. I think a message of natural friendship between the two countries has been sent through this visit (of Nepal PM).”

The visit took place at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Deuba was accompanied by his wife Dr Arzu Deuba, Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka, Energy and Water Resources Minister Pampha Bhusal and Health Minister Mahendra Rai Yadav for the meeting.









