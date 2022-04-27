JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has scheduled to convene a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh party core committee in New Delhi

JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will convene a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh party core committee in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the party’s strategy for the state’s approaching Assembly elections next year.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will travel to the national capital for the meeting, which will also be attended by BJP National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh.

As per the reports, meeting has been scheduled to discuss the state’s impending Assembly elections in 2023. A detailed discussion on how to improve coordination between the organization and the government will take place. The enlargement of the cabinet and appointments to corporation boards are also likely to be discussed.

A critical appraisal of the Madhya Pradesh government’s performance will also be explored in depth.

The conference is significant since Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Madhya Pradesh, where he stated that the unified civil code would be implemented in the state.

Apart from Nadda and Chouhan, MP state president VD Sharma, state organisation secretary Hitanand, Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao, Co-in-Charge Pankaja Munde, Union Minister Narendra Tomar, General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, and others were also present.

Earlier on 23rd April, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Nearly 45 minutes of discussion took place between the two leaders. Chouhan has informed the Prime Minister about the state’s ongoing development efforts.