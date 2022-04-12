Suvendu Adhikari, the state’s Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, stated on Monday that Article 355 of the Indian Constitution should be implemented in the state, amid a debate over gang rape and the murder of a minor in Nadia, West Bengal.

Article 355 of the Constitution has an emergency provision that allows the Centre to act and safeguard a state from external aggression or internal unrest.

Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance “Rule 355 should be imposed in West Bengal. The situation is very bad here. I met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought a probe into the alleged gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia. I will meet the family of the deceased tomorrow,” said Adhikari.

On Monday, the West Bengal Leader of Opposition met with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss the matter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of West Bengal has called for a 12-hour strike in Ranaghat today to seek justice for the minor who died.

A 14-year-old girl died on April 5 in West Bengal’s Nadia district after being reportedly gang-raped. In the case, the relatives of the deceased accused the son of a TMC panchayat chairman.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said the state child commission will investigate the Nadia minor rape and murder case.