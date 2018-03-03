Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: Its judgement today in the three north-eastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland as counting of votes cast in the 2018 assembly elections will be held on Saturday amid high security. In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the two are contesting 20 and 40 seats respectively. Around 73% voter turnout was recorded in the state of Nagaland.

Its judgement today in the three north-eastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland as counting of votes cast in the 2018 assembly elections will be held on Saturday amid high security. In Nagaland, ruling party’s nemesis the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting the polls in alliance with the newly-formed Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) which was formerly known as Democratic Progressive Party. The joined forces are contesting 20 and 40 seats respectively in Nagaland. Around 73% voter turnout was recorded in the state of Nagaland for the 2018 Assembly Elections. As per reports, the CVoter survey has predicted a victory for the BJP-NDPP as they are expected to fetch 25-31 seats with 38.4% vote share combined.

10:50 AM —

10:40 AM — Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the trends in all three states point to a new political direction. Rijiju said that he party is confident about forming a government in all three Northeastern states.”It will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three,” Kiren Rijiju was quoted as saying.

10:30 AM — Better late than never! Congress have opened their account in Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018. Their first seat has been recorded in Ghaspani-II constituency.

10:20 AM — NPF’s Chotisuh Sazo is in a commanding lead in Chozuba constituency. Sazo’s NPF is ahead of NDPP’s Kudecho Khamo.

10:10 AM — Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang are emerging out as possible frontrunners in 2018 Assembly Elections. With 29 seats, Zeliang NPF have an unassailable lead over NDPP.

10:00 AM — As per latest ECI trends, NPF leading on 6 seats. BJP-NDPP alliance leading on 7, Congress on 1 and Others on 3 seats.

09:50 AM — With the first hour of counting coming to curtain close, latest trends suggest Neiphiu Rio’s NDPP with a slightest of advantage over Nagaland CM Zeliang’s NPF. Currently, NDPP with 25 seats while NPF are behind on 22 seats.

09:40 AM — Following the earlier trends, National Generals Secretary of BJP Ram Madhav feels that BJP are doing well in Tripura and Nagaland. Madhav believes BJP’s alliance are doing well while Congress are trailing in the state of Meghalaya. “I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP, ” Ram Madhav of BJP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

09:30 AM — Going as per the latest trends, NDPP are in commanding position in Aonglenden, Aluntaru and Noksen. While ruling NPF have strengthened themselves in Mokukchung Town and Tehok, BJP are leading in Tizit, Longleng and Jangpetkong.

09:20 AM — Around 75% of the total 11.70 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Nagaland on Tuesday. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain told reporters in Delhi that the voter turnout in Nagaland till 4 PM was 75%.

09:10 AM — It’s the battle of the richest in the state of Nagaland as reports suggest that over half of candidates are ‘crorepartis’. An analysis of the affidavits states that JD(U) nominee Ramongo Lotha is the richest of them all with total wealth of Rs 38.92 crore, FirstPost reported.

09:00 AM — The former CM Neiphiu Rio was already a winner from the Northern Angami-II assembly seat in Kohima district. He has been declared elected unopposed from Northern Angami-II constituency.

08:50 AM — The main competition in the Nagaland Assembly Election is between Chief Minister T R Zeliang of NPF and Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP. Chief Minister T R Zeliang emerged as the successor of Neiphiu Rio last time around.

08:40 AM — BJP are off to a flying start with the first trends developing in the Nagaland Assembly Elections. The BJP are in the lead with 9 seats added to their tally so far, NPF have bagged 3 seats, while Congress are yet to open their account.

08:30 AM — As per NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls, a tough tussle is expected between BJP+NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and Naga People’s Front (NPF). According to exit polls, BJP+NDPP are likely to clinch 27-32 seats, while NPF can bag up to 20-25.

08:00 AM — Counting of votes begins for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections. According to exit polls, Congress are likely to settle down with 2 seats.

07:00 AM — The polling results in the state of Nagaland will arrive latest by the afternoon. The counting is expected to start at 8 AM today. A neck to neck fight is expected in Nagaland

