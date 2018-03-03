Nagaland election results 2018: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contested the polls in alliance with the newly-formed NDPP in the 2018 Nagaland state poll. Both BJP and NDPP contested in 20 and 40 seats in the state of Nagaland.

The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) along with ally Bharatiya Janata Party are on a roll in the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections. The NDPP supported by BJP have bagged 31 seats so far and following them are NPF+ with 24 seats. The main competition in the Nagaland Assembly Election is between Chief Minister T R Zeliang, representing the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP. Chief Minister T R Zeliang emerged as the successor of Neiphiu Rio last time around. As per NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls, a tough tussle was expected between BJP+NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and Naga People’s Front (NPF).

According to exit polls, BJP+NDPP were favoured to bag at least 27-32 seats, while NPF were expected to bag around 20-25 seats. Till 12 PM on Saturday, NPF received 40.5% vote share in Nagaland. Following them is NDPP, who are currently occupying the second spot with 25.4%. Tovihoto Ayemi of BJP was declared the winner from Dimapur-1 in Nagaland after winning the contest in his constituency by landslides of votes. E E Pangteang took the Moka seat in Nagaland by a storm. At a time when his rivals were only able to bag 6-7 votes combined, Pangteang registered a flawless win for the Moka seat in Nagaland.

Check here for the complete list of winners from Nagaland Assembly Election:

Constituency – Name – Party

Akuluto

Alongtaki

Angetyongpang

Aonglenden — Imtikumzuk — Naga Peoples Front

Arkakong

Atoizu

Bhandari

Chizami

Chozuba

Dimapur-I – H Tovihoto Ayemi – Bharatiya Janata Party

Dimapur-II – Moatoshi Longkumer – Naga Peoples Front

Dimapur-III – Azheto Zhimomi – Naga Peoples Front

Ghaspani-I – N Jacob Zhimomi – Bharatiya Janata Party

Ghaspani-II – Zhaleo Rio – Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Impur

Jangpetkong

Kohima-town

Koridang

Longkhim-chare

Longleng

Meluri

Moka

Mokokchung-town

Mon-town

Mongoya

Noklak

Noksen

Northern-angami-i

Northern-angami-ii

Peren

Pfutsero

Phek

Phomching

Pughoboto

Pungro-kiphire

Sanis

Satakha

Seyochung-sitimi

Shamator-chessore

Southern-angami-i

Southern-angami-ii

Suruhoto

Tamlu

Tapi

Tehok

Tenning

Thonoknyu

Tizit

Tobu

Tseminyu

Tuensang-sadar-i

Tuensang-sadar-ii

Tuli

Tyui

Wakching

Western-angami

Wokha

Zunheboto

(List updating…)

Nagaland

Result Status Status Known For 50 out of 60 Constituencies Assembly Election Result 2013 Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Winning Candidate Winning Party Margin Aboi 47 AWAN KONYAK Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 14 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 15 ESHAK KONYAK i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Indian National Congress Result : WON Margin : 693 Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 1320 Counting In Progress ESHAK KONYAK Indian National Congress 693 Alongtaki 30 DR. BENJONGLIBA AIER Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 TEMJEN IMNA ALONG Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 6 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 6 1214 Counting In Progress DR. BENJONGLIBA Naga Peoples Front 1491 Angetyongpang 24 TONGPANG OZUKUM Independent ALEMTEMSHI JAMIR Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 14 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 15 1805 Counting In Progress S.CHUBA LONGKUMER Independent 412 Aonglenden 26 TOSHIPOKBA i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Naga Peoples Front Result : LOST Margin : 971 Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 IMTIKUMZUK i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Indian National Congress Result : WON Margin : 971 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 14 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 15 227 Counting In Progress IMTIKUMZUK Indian National Congress 971 Arkakong 22 SHRI IMNATIBA National People’s Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 4 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 2 SHRI NUKLUTOSHI Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 1595 Counting In Progress NUKLUTOSHI Naga Peoples Front 1450 Bhandari 40 ACHUMBEMO KIKON i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : LOST Margin : 254 Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 MMHONLUMO KIKON Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 6 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 6 286 Counting In Progress MMHONLUMO Nationalist Congress Party 254 Chozuba 18 CHOTISUH SAZO i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Naga Peoples Front Result : WON Margin : 6401 Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 KUDECHO KHAMO Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 14 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 15 900 Counting In Progress CHOTISUH SAZO Naga Peoples Front 6401 Dimapur-i 1 H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI Bharatiya Janata Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 6 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 6 PUKHAVI YEPTHOMI i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Independent Result : LOST Margin : 3279 Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 6560 Counting In Progress TOVIHOTO AYEMI Naga Peoples Front 1838 Dimapur-ii 2 MOATOSHI LONGKUMER Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 SUPULEBTEN Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 14 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 15 7026 Counting In Progress S.I JAMIR Indian National Congress 1615 Dimapur-iii 3 AZHETO ZHIMOMI Naga Peoples Front i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 20 Won In : 3 Trailing In : 19 TOKHEHO i Assembly Election Result 2013 Party : Indian National Congress Result : WON Margin : 2031 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i Current Assembly Election Result Leading In : 14 Won In : 0 Trailing In : 15 2129 Counting In Progress TOKHEHO Indian National Congress 2031 Last Updated at 13:49 On 03/03/2018

