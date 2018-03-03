The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) along with ally Bharatiya Janata Party are on a roll in the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections. The NDPP supported by BJP have bagged 31 seats so far and following them are NPF+ with 24 seats. The main competition in the Nagaland Assembly Election is between Chief Minister T R Zeliang, representing the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP. Chief Minister T R Zeliang emerged as the successor of Neiphiu Rio last time around. As per NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit polls, a tough tussle was expected between BJP+NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) and Naga People’s Front (NPF).

According to exit polls, BJP+NDPP were favoured to bag at least 27-32 seats, while NPF were expected to bag around 20-25 seats. Till 12 PM on Saturday, NPF received 40.5% vote share in Nagaland. Following them is NDPP, who are currently occupying the second spot with 25.4%. Tovihoto Ayemi of BJP was declared the winner from Dimapur-1 in Nagaland after winning the contest in his constituency by landslides of votes. E E Pangteang took the Moka seat in Nagaland by a storm. At a time when his rivals were only able to bag 6-7 votes combined, Pangteang registered a flawless win for the Moka seat in Nagaland. 

Check here for the complete list of winners from Nagaland Assembly Election: 

 

Constituency – Name – Party 

Akuluto
Alongtaki
Angetyongpang 
Aonglenden  — Imtikumzuk —  Naga Peoples Front 

Arkakong
Atoizu
Bhandari
Chizami
Chozuba
Dimapur-I – H Tovihoto Ayemi – Bharatiya Janata Party
Dimapur-II – Moatoshi Longkumer – Naga Peoples Front
Dimapur-III – Azheto Zhimomi – Naga Peoples Front
Ghaspani-I – N Jacob Zhimomi – Bharatiya Janata Party
Ghaspani-II – Zhaleo Rio – Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party

Impur
Jangpetkong
Kohima-town
Koridang
Longkhim-chare
Longleng
Meluri
Moka
Mokokchung-town
Mon-town
Mongoya
Noklak
Noksen
Northern-angami-i
Northern-angami-ii
Peren
Pfutsero
Phek
Phomching
Pughoboto
Pungro-kiphire
Sanis
Satakha
Seyochung-sitimi
Shamator-chessore
Southern-angami-i
Southern-angami-ii
Suruhoto
Tamlu
Tapi
Tehok
Tenning
Thonoknyu
Tizit
Tobu
Tseminyu
Tuensang-sadar-i
Tuensang-sadar-ii
Tuli
Tyui
Wakching
Western-angami
Wokha
Zunheboto

(List updating…)

 

Nagaland
Result Status
 

Status Known For 50 out of 60 Constituencies

  

Assembly Election Result 2013
Constituency Const. No. Leading Candidate Leading Party Trailing Candidate Trailing Party Margin Status Winning Candidate Winning Party Margin
Aboi 47 AWAN KONYAK
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 14
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 15
ESHAK KONYAK i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Indian National Congress
Result : WON
Margin : 693
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
1320 Counting In Progress ESHAK KONYAK Indian National Congress 693
Alongtaki 30 DR. BENJONGLIBA AIER
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
TEMJEN IMNA ALONG
Bharatiya Janata Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 6
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 6
1214 Counting In Progress DR. BENJONGLIBA Naga Peoples Front 1491
Angetyongpang 24 TONGPANG OZUKUM Independent ALEMTEMSHI JAMIR
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 14
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 15
1805 Counting In Progress S.CHUBA LONGKUMER Independent 412
Aonglenden 26
TOSHIPOKBA i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Naga Peoples Front
Result : LOST
Margin : 971
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
IMTIKUMZUK i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Indian National Congress
Result : WON
Margin : 971
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 14
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 15
227 Counting In Progress IMTIKUMZUK Indian National Congress 971
Arkakong 22 SHRI IMNATIBA
National People’s Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 4
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 2
SHRI NUKLUTOSHI
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
1595 Counting In Progress NUKLUTOSHI Naga Peoples Front 1450
Bhandari 40
ACHUMBEMO KIKON i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : LOST
Margin : 254
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
MMHONLUMO KIKON
Bharatiya Janata Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 6
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 6
286 Counting In Progress MMHONLUMO Nationalist Congress Party 254
Chozuba 18
CHOTISUH SAZO i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Naga Peoples Front
Result : WON
Margin : 6401
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
KUDECHO KHAMO
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 14
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 15
900 Counting In Progress CHOTISUH SAZO Naga Peoples Front 6401
Dimapur-i 1 H. TOVIHOTO AYEMI
Bharatiya Janata Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 6
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 6
PUKHAVI YEPTHOMI i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Independent
Result : LOST
Margin : 3279
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
6560 Counting In Progress TOVIHOTO AYEMI Naga Peoples Front 1838
Dimapur-ii 2 MOATOSHI LONGKUMER
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
SUPULEBTEN
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 14
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 15
7026 Counting In Progress S.I JAMIR Indian National Congress 1615
Dimapur-iii 3 AZHETO ZHIMOMI
Naga Peoples Front i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 20
Won In : 3
Trailing In : 19
TOKHEHO i

Assembly Election Result 2013

Party : Indian National Congress
Result : WON
Margin : 2031
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party i

Current Assembly Election Result

Leading In : 14
Won In : 0
Trailing In : 15
2129 Counting In Progress TOKHEHO Indian National Congress 2031
Last Updated at 13:49 On 03/03/2018

