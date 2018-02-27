In a shocking development, at least one person has been seriously injured after a bomb blast in a polling station Mon District's Tizit area in Nagaland. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported yet but the concerned authorities including security officials, police and district administration are on alert and investigation has been initiated into the blast.

At least one person has been injured after a bomb blast in a polling station Mon District’s Tizit area in Nagaland. The incident took place while the polling for the assembly elections in Nagaland was underway. Going by reports, the person who became the victim of the bomb blast has received serious injuries. Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported yet but the concerned authorities including security officials, police and district administration are on alert and investigation has been initiated into the blast. The victim, who sustained injuries on his leg is a village council member. Going by media reports, the blast occurred around 5:45AM when a crude bomb was tossed at the polling station.

Meanwhile, speaking on the ongoing assembly polls in Nagaland, Chief Minister TR Zeliang said, “We expect that polling will finish smoothly and we will an absolute majority as per voice of the people. We hope peace will prevail in the state and we will move for Naga political solution. Meanwhile, voting is underway in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday as Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) and Congress lock horns against each other in 59 assembly constituencies.

The voting for the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland kick-started from 7 AM will come to a curtain close at 4 PM today. With one candidate’s contingency remaining unchallenged, voting is taking place in 59 assembly constituencies with the judgement day scheduled for 3rd of March when results will be declared.

A total of 361 candidates are said to be in the tussle and more than 18.4 lakh voters can cast their vote in the ongoing Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections. Election were revoked in the state of Meghalaya following the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma. The NCP candidate was killed in an IED blast. The family of Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma including his wife, brother and sister-in-law are in the fray. Sangma is contesting the election from Ampati and Songsak.

