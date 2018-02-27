On Tuesday, voting is underway in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on with Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) and Congress locking horns against each other in 59 assembly constituencies out of possible 60. The voting for the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland kick-started from 7 AM and will be held until 4PM. Nagaland CM TR Zeliang said that he is expecting polling will finish smoothly and his party will get absolute majority as per voice of the people. At least one person received serious injuries in a bomb blast at Mon District's Tizit polling station.

Voting is underway in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on Tuesday with Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) and Congress locking horns against each other in 59 assembly constituencies. The voting for the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland kick-started from 7 AM and will come to a curtain close at 4 PM today. With one candidate’s contingency remaining unchallenged, voting is taking place in 59 assembly constituencies with the judgement day scheduled for 3rd of March when results will be declared.

A total of 361 candidates are said to be in the tussle and more than 18.4 lakh voters can cast their vote in the ongoing Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections. Election were revoked in the state of Meghalaya following the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma. The NCP candidate was killed in an IED blast. The family of Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma including his wife, brother and sister-in-law are in the fray. Sangma is contesting the election from Ampati and Songsak.

10:50 AM — “Casted my vote,” tweeted the Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang after exercising his voting rights. “May peace and harmony reign over Nagaland,” Zeliang added. 17% voting in Nagaland and 22% in Meghalaya have been recorded so far.

Casted my vote. May you all also exercise your franchise peacefully. May peace and harmony reign over Nagaland. #NagalandElection2018 pic.twitter.com/tOzmQFICEL — TR Zeliang (@TRZeliang) February 27, 2018

10:30 AM — An election official said that new machines went down due to battery failure. “They brought in another one but that too did not work. Can you believe it? Is this what so much of public money is spent for? Till voting day scam in EVM machines or is someone playing dirty? Old people standing in the queue are being made to wait for hours,” he was quoted as saying to Firstpost.

10:20 AM —Reports of faulty EVMS and VVPAT are flying in from the state of Meghalaya. People who came at the polling booth at 7 AM are still stuck at St Anthony’s School in Shillong East constituency thanks to the malfunctioning of EVM.

10:10 AM — Polling in Longleng’s Tamlu constituency has been suspended due to increasing tensions along the along Assam-Nagaland Border. So far 17% polling has been recorded in the state of Nagaland till 9:30 AM.

9:50 AM — 17% polling has been recorded from the state of Nagaland, reported Hindustan Times. Anti-incumbency is expected to play an important role in the ongoing North East elections.

9:40 AM — Nagaland blast update: The victim, who sustained injuries on his leg is a village council member. According to news18, around 5:45 am, a crude bomb was tossed at the polling station.

9:20 AM — Speaking to reporters on election day, Nagaland CM TR Zeliang said that he is expecting polling stages to reach conclusion smoothly. In the meanwhile, the news of a blast has already brought Mon District’s Tizit to a standstill.

We expect that polling will finish smoothly & we will get absolute majority as per voice of the people. We hope peace will prevail in the state & we will move for Naga political solution: Nagaland CM TR Zeliang #NagalandElection2018 pic.twitter.com/SssyvKQP3J — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

9:10 AM — Shocking developments are coming in from Mon District’s Tizit. As per reports, at least one person received serious injuries in a bomb blast at a polling station. No casualties are reported yet.

8:40 AM — Encouraging the voters of Meghalaya and Nagaland on social media, PM Modi urged the people North Easter states to go out and exercise their voting rights. “I urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections taking place today,” Modi tweeted.

I urge the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to vote in large numbers in the Assembly Elections taking place today. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2018

8:20 AM — Along with Shillong, several voters are also coming to cast their vote at the polling station in Peren district’s Jalukie. More than 18.4 lakh voters can exercise their voting rights in the ongoing Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections.

#NagalandElection2018: Voting underway at a polling station in Peren district's Jalukie pic.twitter.com/1YzSVzdMJo — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

8:00 AM — Polling is underway at Shillong model polling station where Congress leader Roshan Warjri is the sitting MLA from North Shillong. Polling will be held till 4PM today.

Voting underway at Shillong model polling station North; Congress' Roshan Warjri is the sitting MLA from North Shillong. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/S7LZdRg6Ji — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

7:30 AM — Voting begins at Shillong model polling station North after it was delayed due to issues with the EVM. Earlier polling was delayed at Shillong model polling statio due to issues with the EVM.

Voting begins at Shillong model polling station North after it was delayed due to issues with the EVM. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/mUDTh8nwNM — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018

7:00 AM — Voting have been kick-started for 59 seats each in the north-eastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress leader Mukul Sangma along with his wife, brother and sister-in-law are in the fray.

