Nageshwar Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief case: On February 12, the apex court had held Rao and CBI lawyer S Bhasuran guilty of contempt of court and both Rao and Bhasuran had tendered unconditional apologies in their affidavits filed after the top court sought their response for approving the transfer of a CBI official.

The apex court had also issued Nageswara Rao (centre) a contempt notice asking him to appear before the court on February 12.

Nageshwar Rao’s appointment as interim CBI chief case: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the plea filed by NGO, Common Cause, challenging the appointment of M Nageshwar Rao as the Interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as Justice Arun Mishra bench is not sitting today.

Justice Ramana had refused to hear a petition challenging the appointment of Rao citing his prior association with the former. Justice Ramana said Rao hails from his home state and he has also attended the wedding of his daughter. The exit of Justice Ramana from the bench made him the third one to recuse himself from the case. Before Justice Ramana, Justice AK Sikri and Chief Justice Gogoi had refused to review the plea.

