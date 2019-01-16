The Supreme Court is likely to hear next week a plea challenging the appointment of Nageswara Rao as Interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, also comprising Justices NL Rao and SK Kaul.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear next week a plea challenging the appointment of Nageswara Rao as Interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, also comprising Justices NL Rao and SK Kaul. Nageswara Rao, a 1986-batch officer of the Odisha cadre, took charge as the interim chief after a three-member panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi sacked Alok Verma as Director of CBI. He first took charge as interim chief on October 23 last year, after Alok Verma was divested of his powers and sent on leave by the Modi government.

Common Cause, a non-governmental organisation, had filed a petition through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, seeking quashing of appointment of Nageswara Rao as the interim chief of the premier investigative agency. The NGO also sought a direction to appoint a regular boss of the CBI as per rules.

The Supreme Court had earlier reinstated Alok Verma as Director of CBI but he was removed just two days later by a high-powered panel headed by PM Modi. Congress leader Mallikaarjun Kharge, who represented Opposition in the panel, submitted a dissent note saying that CVC inquiry had not found evidence that Alok Verma was guilty of bribery. Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri was representing Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

His vote proved crucial to remove Alok Verma as CBI chief as Mallikarunjn Kharge wanted to give an opportunity to former CBI chief to present his case before the PM-led panel. Mallikarun Kharge has now asked PM Modi to make public all documents relative to the probe against Alok Verma and his eventual ouster.

