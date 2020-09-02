Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday slammed the YSRCP Government for 'unleashing' a reign of terror and its 'jungle raj' on all sections of people including the media in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Naidu held the Government’s negligence and indifferent attitude responsible for the latest attack on a journalist’s house and also suspicious death of two Dalits in Punganur assembly constituency represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

The TDP chief wrote a letter to AP Director General of Police Gautam Sawang here, registering his protest and concern over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state in all respects. He told the DGP that the journalist was targetted just because was he was writing investigative reports against sand mafia in the Minister’s assembly constituency limits.

Mr. Naidu deplored that in the series of attacks on media, the latest blatant attack took place in broad day light on the house of Telugu daily journalist Venkat Narayana in Kanduru Panchayat of Somala Mandal in Punganuru assembly constituency. His house was attacked as he was reporting about sand mafia in and around Punganuru. It is alleged that the police are attempting to cover up the role of some attackers as they belong to the ruling YSRCP.

Mr. Naidu said recently, it was in the same Punganuru assembly constituency that there were two suspicious deaths of people belonging to Dalit community. They were identified as M. Narayana and Om Prathap. This highlights deteriorated law and order in the Punganuru assembly constituency, represented by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy himself. Such attacks in broad day light against journalists like Venkat Narayana are proof enough of pathetic law and order situation in Punganuru constituency and in the State.

The TDP chief said that the media is the fourth pillar of the country’s vibrant democracy. If such attacks on journalists continue unchecked, it is India’s democratic framework that becomes the casualty in the long run. Further, such attacks are to be seen as anti-constitutional as they tend to deny freedom of express as guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Mr. Naidu made a strong appeal to the DGP to take strong action against the perpetrators and most importantly to prevent any such incidents taking place in the State.

