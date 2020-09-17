TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday stressed the need for a comprehensive inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into all the attacks and property encroachments at all major Hindu temples all over Andhra Pradesh in the last 15 months of the discriminatory and oppressive Jaganmohan Reddy regime.

AMARAVATI: TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday stressed the need for a comprehensive inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into all the attacks and property encroachments at all major Hindu temples all over Andhra Pradesh in the last 15 months of the discriminatory and oppressive Jaganmohan Reddy regime.

Mr. Naidu demanded Chief Minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy to break his silence on the unchecked vandalism and untoward incidents. Had the CM taken prompt and stringent action when the first attack took place, the ongoing atrocities and attacks would not have taken place.

Addressing an online press conference here, the TDP chief deplored that over 80 condemnable incidents took place at Hindu temples in AP under the present regime till now. There was no immediate and suitable action in any of these incidents which has led to an increasing rate in occurrence of similar attacks over the weeks. Now, even Kanaka Durga Temple came under attack where 3 silver lions disappeared overnight.

If the Chief Minister dismissed Endowments Minister and Executive Officer, the culprits responsible for the incident would have been caught by now. The EO did not make a police complaint and was hopelessly wanting to wait for three days to respond to the incident.

Mr. Naidu deplored that the miscreants tried to pull the fourth lion also at Durga Temple but they could not do it and then left the spot taking away the remaining 3 lions. The Durga Temple incident took place in the vicinity of the Endowments Minister’s residence. An idol was demolished at Shirdi Sai Mandir in Nidamanuru today. The attacks on temples were continuing unabated. Till now, there were 6 instances of encroachemnts on temple lands, 9 instances of attacks on temple properties, 11 cases of idol demolitions, attacks on two archakas, death of cows at 3 Gosalas, burning of chariots at two temples and so on.

The TDP chief asked whether Andhra Pradesh has any Government or a Chief Minister to take care of the welfare of its people. The previous TDP regime and any Government in the past never interfered with the properties of Churches but now the Jagan Reddy regime was forcibly taking away the endowment properties in the name of house sites distribution for poor families. As per the endowments act and guidelines, the lands and properties given by devotees should not be taken over by the Government. But this Government was constantly making attacks on the sentiments of the Hindu devotees. CM Jagan himself would not care to honour the long standing temple traditions at Tirumala to give his declaration. Even Abdul Kalam and Sonia Gandhi had given their declarations for entry into the temple in the past.

Mr. Naidu deplored that many transgressions and wrongdoings were happening at the TTD these days. Other religious propaganda was taken up on TTD bus tickets and its official website also. Lesser numbers of TTD diaries were printed this time with an ulterior motive. The Sri Vari Hundi used to have new clothes three times a day in the past but it is now having new clothes once in three days after the Jagan regime came. A pitiable situation has come that the SVBC Chairman has to resign following allegations of molestation attempts. Liquor sales were going on atop Seven Hills as per media reports. Vizag Sarada Peetham was illegally spending the funds belonging to the TTD which was unheard of in the long history of Sri Vari temple.

The TDP chief advised CM Jagan to stop his party’s meaningless counter attacks on the TDP and make proper efforts to prevent the ongoing attacks and atrocities on Hindu temples, weaker sections of people, Opposition leaders, social media activists and other sections who expressed dissent against the chaotic activities going on in the State. Irregularities were being reported in Kanaka Durga Temple sarees.

There were allegations also on the misuse of hundi collections. Proper auditing of hundi collections at all Temples was badly required.

