Naidu slams KCR for helping Modi, says Federal Front dream can turn into nightmare: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday criticised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter is trying to forge a non-Congress and non-BJP Federal Front after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Chandrasekhar Rao’s latest move shows chinks in the Opposition armour as the third front initiative is expected to dent the Opposition’s anti-Modi plank. Naidu said KCR can’t do anything and his dream of the Federal Front dream will fail to see the light of the day as Telangana has only 17 Lok Sabha members.

Chandrababu Naidu’s comment came two days after Chandrasekhar Rao met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik to seek thier support for the third front (on Monday). The Telangana chief minister openly said that regional parties should come together as the country needs a change. The political development is seen as a major blow to the Congress and the Chandrababu Naidu who is relentlessly spearheading the Mahagathbandhan or National Front to unite all the anti-BJP parties to defeat Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Telangana chief minister said the dialogue for a new front has just begun and he is making efforts to bring like-minded parties together. Congratulating his Odisha counterpart, KCR said nothing concrete has come out till date and the heads of the regional parties will meet again in the upcoming days. KCR is expected to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav later this week to seek their opinion on the formation of the third front, reports said.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu met top Opposition leaders including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to bring together opposition parties on December 10, 2018, to take on the ruling BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Naidu had asserted that the results from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will help to form a strong alternative against the BJP. Though Chandrababu Naidu was not on good terms with Chandrasekhar Rao, the former extended his best wishes to the latter after the TRS won Telangana with a sheer majority.

Earlier, DMK president MK Stalin proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for the post of Prime Minister in next Lok Sabha elections and the Congress’ victory in three Hindi heartland states has given a new boost to the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Main opposition parties – Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party – have reportedly expressed a different opinion on MK Stalin’s proposal. The Opposition sees MK Stalin’s proposal immature and says the Prime Minister will only be decided after elections.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana on December 13, 2018, for a second consecutive term after the party garnered 87 seats in 119-seat assembly in the recently concluded polls.

