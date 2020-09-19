Nara Lokesh demanded the YSRCP Government to explain why it had arrested 'innocent' Atchannaidu in the ESI scam but was not initiating any action against its Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram.

Telugu Desam Party General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh demanded the YSRCP Government to explain why it had arrested ‘innocent’ Atchannaidu in the ESI scam but was not initiating any action against its Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram despite having clear proof of his involvement in corruption.

Mr. Lokesh demanded immediate arrest of Minister Jayaram because of the availability of evidence regarding the costly Benz car gift received through his son from an accused person in the ESI scam. In a statement here, Mr. Lokesh asked why the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials were not arresting the Minister despite having proof of his involvement. A Benz car bought with looted money was offered as a gift to the YSRCP Minister. It was brazen plunder of money meant for the betterment of the poor people in the State.

Condemning the lack of action till now, Mr. Lokesh called it a ‘loot and scoot’ regime in Andhra Pradesh which was creating an all round socio-economic and political crisis affecting all sections of people in the State now. Money meant for the poor families was being looted and plundered openly without any fear of the laws of the land and the judicial institutions.

The former Minister asked the Chief Minister why he was protecting the tainted Minister regardless of his bold promise to provide corruption-free governance and administration. Minister Jayaram was not able to give convincing replies as to why his family members had accepted the Rs. 1 Cr costly car. This gift would not have been given without taking a huge benefit in return from the Minister. Ultimately, the YSRCP leaders were betraying and looting the same poor people with whose votes they came to power with a massive mandate in 2019.

Mr. Lokesh asserted that they have got some more evidence to prove the undoubted involvement of Minister Jayaram in the ESI scam. The YSRCP should pay a heavy price for arresting, harassing and persecuting Atchannaidu despite not having any evidence against the TDP former Ministers. It is because of these atrocities against all sections that the Jagan Reddy party has lost its support among the backward classes and weaker sections in just 16 months.

