Nakkheeran Gopal, chief editor of Tamil magazine Nakkheeran, was on Tuesday detained at Chennai Airport at 8.15 am for allegedly defaming Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his article on the alleged sex scandal at Madurai Kamaraj University. Later, the Chennai Police arrested Gopal at the airport when he was on his way to Pune after the Raj Bhavan complained against him. An FIR has been filed against the veteran journalist for defaming the governor under Section IPC 124.

According to reports, the magazine featured pictures of Nirmala Devi, an accused in the Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal, along with Governor Banwarilal Purohit and carried a cover story alleging that Nirmala Devi met the governor four times. The article was published on September last week.

Following Nakkheeran Gopal’s arrest, several journalists chanted slogans in front of F1 Police Station in Chintadripet as a mark of protest against muzzling free speech.

Nirmala Devi, assistant professor of Devanga Arts College at Aruppukottai, had been charged with seeking sexual favours from some girls students for higher officials of Madurai Kamaraj University in return for marks and money. She was arrested on April 16 after an audio clip in which she purportedly told some girl students “to adjust with some officials” for higher marks and money, went viral on the social media. Then, a Madurai bench of the high court denied bail to assistant professor Nirmala Devi and her co-accused Professor V Murugan of Madurai Kamaraj University.

In a leaked audio clip, Nirmala Devi reportedly claimed that she knew Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is also the chancellor of the university.

