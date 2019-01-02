RJD leader shot dead due to personal enmity in Nalanda: According to the Nalanda SDPO, the local RJD leader was shot dead due to personal enmity and the police are investigating the matter. Armed goons attacked Paswan on Tuesday night when he was on his route home after attending a funeral ceremony.

An angry mob attacked and set fire to the house of the accused in Deepnagar police limits, in Nalanda on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

RJD leader shot dead due to personal enmity in Nalanda: Angry locals attacked and set the house of the accused on fire after the murder of local RJD leader Indal Paswan in Deepnagar police limits in Nalanda on Tuesday, the ANI reported. According to the Nalanda SDPO, the local RJD leader was shot dead due to personal enmity.

According to the police, armed goons attacked Paswan on Tuesday night when he was on his route home after attending a funeral ceremony. The RJD leader succumbed to bullet injury at the spot. His family members were unaware of the incident and they searched for him for hours on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, some villagers spotted his dead body lying in a pool of blood and the motorcycle he was riding and informed the police about the incident.

#Bihar: Local RJD leader was shot dead in Deepnagar police limits, in Nalanda, yesterday. Locals attacked and set fire to the house of the accused. SDPO, Nalanda says, "He was shot dead due to personal enmity. We are investigating the matter." pic.twitter.com/1NCNNEp9UA — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

The attackers are still at large and the police have begun a probe into the matter. More details awaited.

In another case, the Bihar Police found the decapitated body of Kailash Paswan, who was reportedly abducted on July 6, 2018, from under a bridge in Nalanda. The Bihar Police had attributed Paswan’s killing to personal enmity and booked another RJD leader for his alleged involvement in the crime.

