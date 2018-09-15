A 24-year-old Dalit man was hacked to death in front of his 23-year-old pregnant wife in Nalgonda district of Telangana. According to police, it is a classic case of honour killing. Pranay was a Dalit while his wife Amruta belongs to an upper caste, he added. Pranay was a Dalit while his wife Amruta belongs to an upper caste.

A 24-year-old Dalit man was hacked to death in front of his 23-year-old pregnant wife in Nalgonda district of Telangana. The shocking incident took place outside a hospital in Miryalaguda town in Nalgonda district where the couple had come to consult a doctor. Police believed it is a suspected honour killing case as the couple had married six months ago against the wishes of their families.

The incident was captured on a CCTV footage, in which the couple can be clearly seen heading out of the hospital premises, a man approached them from behind and slashed Perumalla Pranay Kumar’s neck twice. The victim collapsed on the ground as the women run into the hospital for help.

According to various media reports, the couple had approached the police seeking protection in the first week of February.

Speaking on the matter, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath said it is a classic case of honour killing, adding that Pranay and Amrutha belonged to different castes. Pranay was a Dalit while his wife Amruta belongs to an upper caste, he added.

