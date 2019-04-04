Namapally court issues non-bailable warrant against TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi: Vamsi says he didn't appear before the court because the case was dismissed by the state high court in 2013 but the Telangana Police are deliberately bothering him by the time of elections.

Namapally court issues non-bailable warrant against TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi: The Nampally court in Hyderabad has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against sitting Telugu Desham Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi in connection with a 2009 Arms Act case.

The Gannavaram MLA faced legal action after he hired armed bodyguards from a private security agency. The Telangana Police had filed a case against him on charges of having illegal weapons. A court in

Namapally issued a non-bailable warrant against Vamsi after he failed to attend the hearing.

Andhra Pradesh: Non-Bailable Warrant issued against Vallabhaneni Vamsi, TDP candidate from Gannavaram assembly constituency & sitting MLA from the same constituency, under Arms Act. A case was registered against him in 2009 for possessing illegal weapons. pic.twitter.com/WsQWyhupeP — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2019

On the other hand, Vamsi says he didn’t appear before the court because the case was dismissed by the state high court in 2013 but the Telangana Police are still pursuing the NBW for not attending the hearing. He alleged that Telangana Police are deliberately bothering him by the time of elections. The TDP leader also claimed that he has a copy of the high court order and he can produce it before the Namapally court.

Andhra Pradesh has a 175-member Assembly and the state is going to polls on April 11, 2019. Voting for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections will also begin on April 11 while the counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.

