RSS Muslim Manch's pan of organising namaz and wazu near river Saryu have been foiled by the RSS. Earlier, the Muslim manch had stated that around 1500 Muslim scholars will be performing namaz and wazu near Saryu river in Ayodhya. An RMM leader, Shabana Azmi, had claimed that its a misconcemption that RSS was againt Muslim performing their religious rituals.

The plans of hosting namaz and wazu programme on the banks of river Saryu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh by RSS’ Muslim wing, Rashtriya Muslim Manch (RMM) were called off after a bigger section of the saffron outfit opposed the programme. As per reports, while opposing the programme several saffron outfits, said to be under RSS’ umbrella claimed that if namaz and wazu are held near Saryu river, the holy river water will become impure. The outfits further claimed that if the programme is not canceled they will set themselves on fire to mark their protest.

Earlier, RSS’ Akhil Bhartiya Prachaar Pramukh, Arun Kumar stated that the media reports claiming that RSS is organising namaz and wazu in Ayodhya are completely baseless.

The following development comes to light after Rashtriya Muslim Manch’s Raza Rizvi told news18 that more than 1500 Islamic scholars would be performing namaz and wazu on the banks of river Saryu.

The national convener of RMM further added that the Islamic scholars will perform ablution with Saryu water and will offer prayers which will be followed by recitation of Quran.

A leader of RMM, Shabana Azmi had claimed that it was a misconception among people hat Muslims were not allowed to practice their rituals. Talking to Quint, she added that RSS is not against the programme and it was being organised to convey that Ayodhya is a place for both Hindu and Muslims.

As per reports, a group of seers lead by Mahant Raju Das and Dharam Sena leader — close aides of VHP chief Pravin Tagodia — had stated that wazu will make Saryu’s water impure.

However, with RMM’s plans of organising namaz and wazu on banks of river Saryu coming to an end, the RSS stand on Muslims praying near river Saryu is pretty much out in open.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More