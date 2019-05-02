Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavraj planned Gadchiroli attack: Rao is the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He is also popular in the name of Prakash alias Krishna alias Darapu Narasimha Reddy Rao. He became the supreme commander of the CPIM after Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathy tendered his resignation from the post of general secretary.

Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavraj planned Gadchiroli attack: Maoist leader Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavraj or Gaganna had meticulously planned the attack on the C-60 commandos in Lendari in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. Currently, Rao is hiding in the Abujmarh forest which is considered as a Maoist stronghold. The security forces on Thursday conducted a search and combing operation in the Kurkheda forest area to nab the Maoists who carried out the dastardly attack on Wednesday, the ANI reported.

As many as 16 policemen were killed after Maoists triggered an IED device in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday. Maoists ambushed the policemen after the vehicle (MH33T0483) they were travelling in was blown up due to the impact of the blast. A total of twenty-five commandos were travelling in the vehicle. Reports said a fierce gunbattle is still going on between the forces and Maoists in Gadchiroli. After the attack, the state has cancelled the Maharashtra Day celebrations in view of the tragedy. In the morning, the Maoists torched 27 machines and vehicles on a road construction site in Kurkheda in Gadchiroli. The incident took place when the commandos from the C60 unit were going to inspect the vehicles set ablaze by the Maoists. The attack is the second one in 24 hours.

Rao is the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). He is also popular in the name of Prakash alias Krishna alias Darapu Narasimha Reddy Rao. He became the supreme commander of the CPIM after Muppala Lakshmana Rao alias Ganapathy tendered his resignation from the post of general secretary. The Maoist leader, who hails from Jiyannapet village of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, is a former kabaddi player and has passed B.Tech from Regional Engineering College, now known as National Institute of Technology, Warangal.

Rao is also suspected to be behind almost all the major Maoist attacks that have taken place in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha. He had reportedly killed a Telugu Desam Party leader Kidari Saraveshwar Rao at Araku in Andhra Pradesh and was at the forefront of the Dantewada attack which claimed the lives of 76 CRPF jawans in 2010. He was the key conspirator behind the Jeeram Ghati attack on May 25, 2013, in which 27 Congress leaders including former Union minister V.C. Shukla, Chhattisgarh Congress president Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh and former minister and founder of anti-Naxal civil vigilante force Salwa Judum, Mahendra Karma were killed.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Rao.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App