The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a first information report (FIR) against former Kerala police chief Sibi Mathew, former intelligence bureau deputy director R B Sreekumar and 16 other police personnel over an alleged conspiracy to frame Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan in a 1994 espionage case.

However Kerala police chief Sibi Mathew got interim bail from the district sessions court today. High court extended the interim bail granted to PS Jayaprakash, the 11th accused in the case. Court posted the petition for further hearing on July 2nd.

The Supreme Court had on September 14, 2018 appointed a three-member panel headed by its former judge DK Jain and also directed the Kerala government to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation for compelling Nambi Narayanan to undergo “immense humiliation” in the false espionage case. The CBI team investigating the conspiracy behind the ISRO espionage case has filed an FIR in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The FIR names 18 former officers of the Kerala Police and the Intelligence Bureau as accused. Former Pettah station Inspector S Vijayan is listed as the first accused, while Pettah station Sub-inspector Thambi S Durgadath is the second accused. Former City Police Commissioner V R Rajeevan is the third accused, and former DGP Sibi Mathews is listed as the fourth accused. Former IB Deputy Director R B Sreekumar is listed as the seventh accused.